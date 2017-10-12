Penhaligon’s to host Mad Hatter’s Ball to benefit Aloha United Way

Penhaligon’s, in collaboration with over 25 retailers, and restaurants from International Market Place will be opening their doors to a unique, wonderland experience as a benefit for Aloha United Way (AUW). Dubbed the Penhaligon’s Mad Hatter’s Ball, the event will be held on Friday, October 13, 2017 from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

Patrons purchasing their tickets now through October 1 will receive two tickets for the price of one. Tickets for the event are $100 which includes an opportunity to peruse, shop and enjoy a variety of experiences hosted by participating retailers, and restaurants. Included in the $100 is complimentary parking for the event. In addition, each attendee will receive one International Market Place Kama‘aina card that includes free daily, 4-hour parking for the rest of the year with entrance on Walina & Kuhio.

“Aloha United Way is grateful to Penhaligon’s for selecting us the beneficiary of this year’s Mad Hatter’s Ball,” said Emily Mendez-Bryant, Vice President, Fundraising, and Major Gifts. “Their creativity and generosity is exciting, and we are appreciative of their commitment to us.”

While supporting AUW, patrons of the Penhaligon’s Mad Hatter’s Ball will enjoy food, and beverages provided by retailers throughout the center. In addition, there will be Happy Hour offers from Flour + Barley Brick Oven Pizza, Goma Tei Ramen, STRIPSTEAK, The STREET, A Michael Mina Social House, and more. Guests can expect thrilling mobile scavenger hunt with various challenges where you may be able to zoom around the island in style for a weekend if you accrue the most points.

Penhaligon’s is proud to partner with AUW, and show their support for the community. “We’re so grateful for the warm welcome we’ve received as a new member of this community. Penhaligon’s values the opportunity to give back, and with AUW we saw the best investment was in supporting our friends, and neighbors who need it most,” said Josef Sweiss, Boutique Director of Penhaligon’s. “Our Mad Hatter’s Ball will be a whimsical, delightful evening for a truly important cause.”

For more information or to purchase your tickets, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/penhaligons-mad-hatters-ball-to-benefit-aloha-united-way-tickets-37559122346

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.