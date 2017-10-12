New Wave Friday is Ward Village's take on pau hana

New Wave Friday at South Shore Market is Ward Village’s take on pau hana. It embodies the vision for Ward Village – a community that gathers friends and family to enjoy local cuisine, art, shopping and entertainment – and celebrates the vibrant lifestyle of urban Honolulu. New Wave Friday is Ward Village’s way of showcasing the rich tapestry of creative talent in Hawaii by inviting the community to experience food, music and fun together.

October’s New Wave Friday couldn’t fall on a more perfect date – Friday the 13th! This spooktacular New Wave Friday will feature a Halloween party complete with costumes for families and pets, creepy cocktails and an experience by Blood Bank of Hawaii, where guests can not only donate blood but find out what type of blood they have. Everyone is welcome to dress up – even their pets – and we’ve got a great selection at Simply Halloween. As always, New Wave Friday will feature live music entertainment, workshops, art, food vendors, a bar, and interactive activities from over 35 local retailers. The evening will also include activities on the adjacent Queen Lane, which will be cordoned off for everyone’s favorite pop-up market, MORI by Art + Flea.

New Wave Friday occurs on the second Friday of each month. Again, October’s New Wave Friday will be tomorrow, Friday the 13th – a perfect day for a Halloween celebration. New Wave Friday is held at South Shore Market on Auahi Street from 5-9 p.m., and it’s a free event, open to the community.

