Military exercise across Oahu to cause possible traffic delays

The military will be hosting training exercises for two weeks. Expect possible traffic delays and live fire noise around Schofield Barracks starting Saturday. Other possible traffic delays across Oahu include specifically around Dillingham, KTA, South Range and Schofield Barracks during Lightning Forge from October 14-30. There will also be increased noise during this time. 25th ID has been and will continue to work with the local communities to mitigate delays and noise during this time of necessary training for 25th ID to remain a trained and ready fighting force.

