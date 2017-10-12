Business Report: 10/12/17

A warning from the Hawaii Department of Commerce & Consumer Affairs – someone has been impersonating a state inspector, both in person and with a letter that looks official. To check on someone you can call the Regulated Industries Complaint Office at 587-4272. The news release said, "Beware Fake State Inspectors," to which I would add, "and real ones."

Jack in the Box buys the land under its store in Kalihi near New City Nissan. PBN reports the seller is the daughter of the late Senator Hiram Fong, and she got more than $2 million for the leasehold.

The Hawaii Food & Wine Festival reports its VIP tickets for Taste of the Seasons have sold out, and they're down to fewer than 100 general admission tickets. Master chefs, memorable dining, and fireworks besides, at Ko Olina, Saturday, November 4. This event will be held on the beach.

Did you get a six-month extension at tax time? If you did, you're coming up on your new deadline, Monday, October 16.

Malama Learning Center reports about $100,000 in grants over the past year, half from Hawaiian Electric, plus grants from the Hawaii Community Foundation, local developers, Monsanto and Aloun Farms.

Tonight is a screening of the Philippine episode of Ed Kenney's PBS show "Family Ingredients," with Kenney and others on hand to talk about it, 5 p.m., UH Manoa Campus Center, Room 308.

