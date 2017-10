Bruno Mars dominates in American Music Awards nominations

In this Sunday, June 25, 2017, file photo, Bruno Mars performs "Perm" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

The nominations are in for the 45th annual American Music Awards – and Hawaii’s own Bruno Mars is up for the most awards out of all musicians.

Mars, whose most recent album was 24K Magic, was nominated for eight awards, including Artist of the Year.

This would be Mars' first win in this category if he ends up taking the award.

Taylor Swift is the current record holder for most wins in the Artist of the Year category with three wins.

Several other artists, including Drake and Ed Sheeran, received five AMA nominations this year.

Here’s what Mars has been nominated for:

Artist of the Year

Video of the Year

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

The AMAs air on Sunday, Nov. 19.

