Beachgoers spot 8-foot tiger shark eating dead bird off Maui beach

Beachgoers on Wednesday spotted an 8-foot tiger shark about 25 feet offshore of a Kihei beach, prompting officials to close it off for a few hours.

Officials said two beachgoers saw the shark swallowing a dead bird whole, then swimming away.

The sighting happened just before noon.

Kamaole Beach Parks I, II and II were closed off for about two hours.

This was the third shark encounter this month alone. Last week, a shark bumped a snorkeler in the same area. There were no injuries, but experts say most unprovoked attacks happen in October, when tiger sharks from the Northwest Hawaiian Islands migrate to the main islands to give birth to their pups.

