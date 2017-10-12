Crews working to repair 12-inch water main break in Hawaii Kai

The Board of Water Supply is working to repair a water main break in Hawaii Kai on Thursday.

Officials said the 12-inch main, on Kaluanui Road at the Kanakou Place intersection, broke at around 1:10 a.m.

The break is affecting all customers from Kaahue Street to the top of Mariner's Ridge.

A water wagon is available near the intersection of Kalahu Place and Kaluanui Road. Two roving water wagons will also be available. To request one, call (808) 748-5000 ext. 1.

Repair work is expected to continue through the evening.

Meanwhile, crews have closed off a lane of Kaluanui Road, between Kapa Place and Kalahu Place.

This story will be updated.

