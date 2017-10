Akaka Falls trail to close for repairs totaling almost $300K

Work to repair the popular Akaka Falls trail is getting underway after the area was severely damaged in February.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced the trail will be fully closed temporarily from Oct. 16 till 20.

The trail is undergoing a nearly $300,000 renovation project after steps and concrete were damaged accidentally when invasive albizia trees were removed.

Initial repair work began last week to the right of the loop trail starting point.

Additional closure may be needed until the work is completed in December.

The Akaka Falls lookout area may also be temporarily blocked off, but there are other scenic points visitors can stop at.

For more information on the closure and alternative trails, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.