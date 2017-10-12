Forget grocery shopping. A new service in Hawaii will deliver your groceries

Safeway started its door-to-door grocery delivery service on September 7th for parts of Oahu. If you use the code word "aloha", you can get $15 off your bill and free delivery for your first purchase until October 30th. After that, they'll charge a fee depending on how much you spend. Residential delivery fee: $6.95>$150, $9.95<$150 Business (B2B) delivery fee: $11.95>$150, $14.95<$150More >>
Safeway started its door-to-door grocery delivery service on September 7th for parts of Oahu. If you use the code word "aloha", you can get $15 off your bill and free delivery for your first purchase until October 30th. After that, they'll charge a fee depending on how much you spend. Residential delivery fee: $6.95>$150, $9.95<$150 Business (B2B) delivery fee: $11.95>$150, $14.95<$150More >>
PHOTOS: Monk seal Rocky spotted at Kaimana BeachMore >>
PHOTOS: Monk seal Rocky spotted at Kaimana BeachMore >>
PHOTOS: Empty Ward WarehouseMore >>
PHOTOS: Empty Ward WarehouseMore >>
PHOTOS: Deadly wildfires rage across CaliforniaMore >>
PHOTOS: Deadly wildfires rage across CaliforniaMore >>
PHOTOS: Cleared from a Kakaako park, homeless move to surrounding streetsMore >>
PHOTOS: Cleared from a Kakaako park, homeless move to surrounding streetsMore >>
PHOTOS: Las Vegas shooting stirs memories of 1979 Waikiki sniper attack.More >>
PHOTOS: Las Vegas shooting stirs memories of 1979 Waikiki sniper attack.More >>