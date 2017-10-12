Forget grocery shopping. A new service in Hawaii will deliver your groceries

Safeway started its door-to-door grocery delivery service on September 7th for parts of Oahu. If you use the code word "aloha", you can get $15 off your bill and free delivery for your first purchase until October 30th. After that, they'll charge a fee depending on how much you spend. Residential delivery fee: $6.95>$150, $9.95<$150 Business (B2B) delivery fee: $11.95>$150, $14.95<$150

As technology's grip on society's way of life becomes tighter every day, it seems nothing is immune to change — even a trip to the grocery store.

Beginning Thursday, Honolulu and Kahului residents will have a new way to get their groceries, and they don't have to leave the comfort of their own home.

Instacart is a service that will deliver groceries and essentials right to your door on the same day. The company says they can get it to customers in as little as one hour.

Instacart is the nation's largest on-demand grocery delivery service that allows shoppers to order items from popular local stores like Foodland, Times Supermarkets, Costco, CVS, Safeway and Petco.

The company's expansion to Hawaii will cover 140,000 households.

On Oahu, the company will service residents in the following areas:

Honolulu

Ewa Beach

Kapolei, Makakilo

Pearl City

Wahiawa

Wheeler Army Air Field

Mililani

Waipio Acres

Aiea

Kailua

Marine Corp Base Hawaii

Maunawili

Kaneohe

Waimanalo

Kaka'ako

Waikiki

Kahala

Waialae

Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam

Manoa

Hawaii Kai

On Maui:

Kihei

Wailea-Makena

Kahului

Waikapu

