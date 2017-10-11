Kapiolani Boulevard rush hour contraflow could soon change

On weekdays, Kapiolani Boulevard's p.m. contraflow stretches from Ward Avenue to McCully Street.More >>
On weekdays, Kapiolani Boulevard's p.m. contraflow stretches from Ward Avenue to McCully Street.More >>
Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.More >>
Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.More >>
PHOTOS: Monk seal Rocky spotted at Kaimana BeachMore >>
PHOTOS: Monk seal Rocky spotted at Kaimana BeachMore >>
PHOTOS: Empty Ward WarehouseMore >>
PHOTOS: Empty Ward WarehouseMore >>
PHOTOS: Deadly wildfires rage across CaliforniaMore >>
PHOTOS: Deadly wildfires rage across CaliforniaMore >>
PHOTOS: Cleared from a Kakaako park, homeless move to surrounding streetsMore >>
PHOTOS: Cleared from a Kakaako park, homeless move to surrounding streetsMore >>
PHOTOS: Las Vegas shooting stirs memories of 1979 Waikiki sniper attack.More >>
PHOTOS: Las Vegas shooting stirs memories of 1979 Waikiki sniper attack.More >>