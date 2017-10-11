Low-cost carrier Southwest to launch service to Hawaii

Southwest Airlines plans to launch service to Hawaii in 2018.

The low-cost carrier made the announcement Wednesday evening, ending years of speculation.

While Southwest said it will begin selling tickets to Hawaii next year, it did not release details on which routes the airline will serve.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, meanwhile, reports that in addition to mainland to Hawaii routes, Southwest is trying to determine whether to offer inter-island travel.

Southwest Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said the announcement was "long-awaited by our customers, fans and more than 55,000 of the world's most-loved airline employees."

"Hawaii is an important place for Southwest Airlines because so many people count on us to take them everywhere they want to go reliably and affordably. We’re ready and excited to address a request we’ve heard for years," he said.

You heard that right. We’re thrilled to share our intention to bring our world-famous hospitality and value to the Hawaiian Islands! pic.twitter.com/NoVNXlsSH7 — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 12, 2017

Mike Van de Ven, Southwest chief operating officer, said the new Hawaii service "begins the next chapter of Southwest Airlines."

"We’re thrilled to bring Hawaii next year as an option to more than 115 million Customers who already fly with us, annually,” he said.

Southwest made the announcement at an employee gathering in Southern California.

Southwest President Tom Nealon and Gov. David Ige joined the announcement via satellite from Waikiki.

Nealon said the service will be a "game-changer in the U.S. to Hawaii market."

Southwest is known for its competitive fares and customer service.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.