Have you seen 'Stud,' the missing tortoise?

There's a lost animal on Oahu — and it's an unusual case.

"Stud" isn't a cat or dog, he's a 100-pound Sulcata Tortoise.

His owners say he pushed through a fence on their property near Mokuleia on Tuesday.

He's somewhat of an expert escape artist — and has gone missing several times before.

On Tuesday, people spotted the tortoise near the beach, but he hasn't been captured yet.

