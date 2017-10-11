Local Connection: Jay Shidler's Great Gift

Let's take a moment during so many stories of tragedy and conflict to recognize a truly momentous act of generosity.

UH Manoa business school grad Jay Shidler has now given a tremendous amount of his wealth to his alma mater, more than any donor in UH history.

The numbers are mind-boggling – land and commercial buildings that will be worth more than seven billion dollars over the coming decades, guaranteeing a solid cash flow for the school of business for the forseeable future.

That's on top of recent donations exceeding $220 million which have already led to physical improvements and growth for the school's programs.

Now, appropriately called the Shidler College of Business, the institution is poised to become a catalyst for innovation and growth for Hawaii. Educating the leaders of our business community and attracting innovative new talent while inspiring entrepreneurs and diversifying our economy.

Jay Shidler has now set a high bar for philanthropy which should encourage other alumni to ask themselves what they can do for the university and the future of our state.

