Unstable weather forecast to bring heavy rains, blustery trades

Some wet and windy weather is on the way for the islands.

An area of moisture is expected to arrive overnight into Thursday. An upper level disturbance is expected to enhance those showers starting Thursday night into Friday, bringing the chance of locally heavy showers into the weekend. Most of the showers will be focused on windward and mauka areas, but don't be surprised if some of those showers make it leeward.

Trade winds will also strengthen Friday and Saturday to 15 to 25 miles per hour, strong enough to push any heavy showers to leeward spots and making for a wet and blustery weekend.

Showers should taper off after Sunday as the area of tropical moisture and the disturbance depart the islands. However, trade winds are forecast to remain strong into the beginning of next week, and could reach 20 to 30 miles per hour with higher gusts on Tuesday.

