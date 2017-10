4 nene killed on Kauai in recent days

Four nene have been killed on Kauai since last Thursday, officials confirm.

It appears all four of the adults were struck by cars.

Jennifer Waipa, volunteer coordinator at Kilauea Point National Wildlife Refuge, said it's nesting and mating season for nene. That means the native birds are moving around more in search of food.

Officials are asking drivers to be on the lookout for the birds, and slow down in areas where signs have been posted.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.