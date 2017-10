Machete-wielding robbers prompt city to close Aiea licensing center

The city has closed its Commercial Driver Licensing office in Aiea following an armed robbery involving machetes earlier this month.

Commercial driver licensing services will be relocated to Kapalama Hale on Dillingham Boulevard effective Oct. 16.

City officials said that about 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, two men armed with machetes stormed into the Commercial Driver Licensing office on Salt Lake Boulevard in Aiea, threatened staff and customers, and stole cash before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call police.

The city said it normally processes about 10 commercial driver's licenses a day.

