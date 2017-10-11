Hawaii, other states seek to beef up security before next election

Luxury handbag and accessories maker Coach shakes it up, changes its name to Tapestry.More >>
Luxury handbag and accessories maker Coach shakes it up, changes its name to Tapestry.More >>
In historic change, Boy Scouts plan to welcome girls into some programs.More >>
In historic change, Boy Scouts plan to welcome girls into some programs.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
The wildfires already rank among the deadliest in California history, and officials expected the death toll to increase as the scope of destruction becomes clear.More >>
The wildfires already rank among the deadliest in California history, and officials expected the death toll to increase as the scope of destruction becomes clear.More >>
A measure that would ban smoking in cars around kids is now headed to the mayor's desk.More >>
A measure that would ban smoking in cars around kids is now headed to the mayor's desk.More >>