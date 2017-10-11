Hawaii, other states seek to beef up security before next electi - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Hawaii, other states seek to beef up security before next election

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The Senate Intelligence Committee has warned that  every election official should expect Russian operatives to remain active in upcoming elections. 

On Wednesday morning, Sunrise interviewed chief election officer Scott Nago and Chief Information Security Officer Vince Hoang. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly