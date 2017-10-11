Chet 'The Jet' Blanton to attempt 10 Ironman triathlons in 10 days in Mexico

Chet "The Jet" Blanton has done more than 100 Ironman triathlons in his lifetime.

Each Ironman can be grueling as triathletes have to complete a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run.

Despite this, Blanton will attempt 10 Ironmans in 10 days in Mexico starting Oct. 18.

