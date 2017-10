Mmmmm. 2 Hawaii fine dining eateries named to TripAdvisor Top 10

Here's a drool-worthy honor: Two Hawaii eateries have been ranked among TripAdvisor's top 10 fine dining restaurants in the United States.

Mama's Fish House in Paia grabbed the no. 8 spot, while Merriman's in Kapalua came in at no. 10.

The ranking is based on TripAdvisor reviews over a 12-month period.

The top restaurant on the list: Daniel, in New York City. Victoria & Albert's in Orland took the no. 2 spot, and Charleston Grill in South Carolina rounded out the top three.

