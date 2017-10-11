Flavor without the labor! - Ka‘iulani Spices releases a colorful guide to cooking healthy

Ka‘iulani Cowell is pleased to announce the release of a new cookbook featuring healthy, delicious recipes from her local organic seasonings company Ka‘iulani Spices! Additionally, In October 2017, company owner Ka‘iulani Cowell will also be Hawai’i’s exclusive representative for America’s premiere consumer food event Flavored Nation. Located at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, this national food event will showcase different food from each of the 50 states in America. Flavored Nation will take place on October 27 to 29. Ka‘iulani will present her take on a local favorite The Plate Lunch.

Spices for Life: Delicious, Quick and Easy Recipes Made with Organic Ka‘iulani Spices is available from Ka‘iulani Spices at www.kaispices.com, as well as at bookstores, other retail locations and direct from the publisher at www.bookshawaii.net.

