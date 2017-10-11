Emmy Award Winner 'Family Ingredients' returns in October for season two

Every dish has a story, and every family has a dish. In Family Ingredients, acclaimed Hawai‘i chef and sustainability advocate Ed Kenney takes guests to trace the origins of a favorite local dish to its roots around the world, showcasing how cuisine can profoundly unite cultures, communities and families. Not quite a documentary, not quite a cooking show, Family Ingredients is a joyful ode to farmers, food producers and families.

“We are storytellers and wanted to tell our rich multicultural Hawai‘i stories around this concept of sharing," said Heather Giugni, executive producer. "Sharing food, culture and most importantly aloha."

In Season Two of Family Ingredients, Kenney takes a road trip with Jack Johnson in California, eats pork adobo in the Philippines with Top Chef’s Sheldon Simeon, forages in Wisconsin with pig farmer Valerie Kaneshiro, explores Vietnam with chef Andrew Le of The Pig & The Lady, and visits Lana‘i for an adventure with hula dancer ‘Anela Evans.

“We’ve had some unforgettable memories this season,” said Kenney. “It’s amazing how food can bring people together, no matter what part of the world you’re in. I can’t wait to share this journey with everyone.”

The second season of Family Ingredients is scheduled to premiere on October 11 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS Hawai‘i, and will be available on general release to PBS stations nationwide. To accompany Family Ingredients' upcoming Season Two run, multiple screening and dinner events are planned. Join Family Ingredients onscreen and in real life as the series explores food memories and family tales that open up stories of the human experience one recipe at a time.

For more information, visit FamilyIngredients.com

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.