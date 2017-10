Man dies after falling 40 feet through warehouse roof on Big Island

Police on the Big Island are investigating how a man fell approximately 40 feet through the roof of a warehouse in Panaewa on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Peter Tosie, of Hilo.

Police said Tosie, an employee of a painting company contracted by the business on Kealakai Street, was painting before he fell through a fiberglass portion of the roof just before 1:40 p.m.

Paramedics transported Tosie to the Hilo Medical Center in critical condition, but he later died.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday to determine his exact cause of death.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the fall to contact its non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

