Business Report: 10/11/17

The Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii is among 300 business associations across America signing a letter to President Trump, saying, sure, update NAFTA but, first, do no harm – to existing trade deals.

The first Hawaii Climate Change Mitigation conference is today. It’s a direct outgrowth of the new state law supporting the Paris Accords. It skips past the climate change debate that is unique to the U.S. and focuses on what, specifically, to do. 8:30 a.m., Hilton Hawaiian Village, free to the public.

Chaney Brooks, with offices on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Guam, is now merged with Cushman & Wakefield – here’s the party yesterday to celebrate, at the State Capitol.

The new Thai restaurant at Royal Hawaiian Center, Noi Thai, plans a whiskey pairing dinner. Doors open 4:30 p.m. Friday, Building C, Level Three, a benefit for the Honolulu Ocean Safety Division.

Another eatery stops using plastic straws – the café at the Maui Ocean Center.

The Bank of Hawaii Foundation renews major support for Hiki No, giving another $100,000 for the PBS Hawaii news program produced by students. Hiki No launched six years ago.

