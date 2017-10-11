6 Schofield service members among those deployed for hurricane relief efforts

As flood waters begin to recede in Texas and Louisiana from Harvey, East Coast states like Florida and potentially the Carolinas are keeping a watchful eye on Hurricane Irma, now a powerful category 4 storm.

Locals help clear debris from a road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

More volunteers from Hawaii are lending a helping hand in the wake of destructive hurricanes in Puerto Rico and the Mainland and a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The Hawaii Red Cross said on Wednesday that six military service members from Schofield Barracks are being deployed to Puerto Rico to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Maria swept the island, leaving behind a trail of devastation.

These soldiers, who all speak Spanish and have family ties in Puerto Rico, will be helping with sheltering and distributing various items.

Three Hawaii Red Cross volunteers from Oahu were also deployed to Las Vegas after a deadly mass shooting at a country music festival at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Oct. 1. These volunteers will be providing assistance with health and mental services and communications.

In total, 67 people from Hawaii have been deployed to Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico to help with relief efforts following Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Four people in Hawaii are also assisting virtually, helping with phone calls, shelter population counts and mental health services.

