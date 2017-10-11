Missing Kahi Mohala patient back in state custody

A Kahi Mohala Behavioral Health patient who was missing for several weeks is back in state custody.

Authorities located and arrested 24-year-old Tiara Medina Santos on Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of River and North Hotel streets.

Officials say Santos had been missing since Sept. 22, when she fled from a physician’s office without permission.

She was booked for second-degree escape.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.