Forecast: Trade winds will continue to build through the weekend

Winds will be a bit stronger today. By afternoon, the trades will be 10-20 mph. The incremental increases will continue through the weekend and into the first of next week. That's when winds are expected to be quite windy, perhaps 15-30 mph with stronger gusts.

Passing showers today, mainly windward and mauka neighborhoods.

Plentiful sunshine with a high of 87 degrees in Honolulu.

Waves are smaller all around today. Today's surf will be 2-4 feet along most shores. Slightly smaller on the west sides.

Swells from the northwest, south, and east are expected to grow the surf this weekend. Advisory-sized waves are forecast for south shores on Sunday.

No marine or weather advisories are posted for Hawaii.

No tropical cyclone activity is expected for the Central or East Pacific in the next 48 hours.

- Dan Cooke

