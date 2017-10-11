Suspect arrested for allegedly trying to kill 86-year-old woman - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Suspect arrested for allegedly trying to kill 86-year-old woman in Kailua

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
KAILUA, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Honolulu police arrested a 51-year-old woman on Tuesday night for allegedly trying to kill an 86-year-old woman in Kailua.

Police said the suspect, Marta Whalin, used a dangerous instrument to cause “substantial bodily injury” to the victim at around 3 p.m.

Whalin was arrested on Lama Place on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree terroristic threatening.

She has not yet been charged and is still in custody.

Police have not released further details.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly