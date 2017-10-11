Suspect arrested for allegedly trying to kill 86-year-old woman in Kailua

Honolulu police arrested a 51-year-old woman on Tuesday night for allegedly trying to kill an 86-year-old woman in Kailua.

Police said the suspect, Marta Whalin, used a dangerous instrument to cause “substantial bodily injury” to the victim at around 3 p.m.

Whalin was arrested on Lama Place on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree terroristic threatening.

She has not yet been charged and is still in custody.

Police have not released further details.

