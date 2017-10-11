George Takei, Allegiance cast to visit Hawaii to honor 442nd Regimental Combat Team

It was a special moment Sunday night for a 442nd Regimental Combat Team veteran who was instrumental in one of the most notable battles in World War II.

442nd vet receives French Legion of Honor during 'Go For Broke' screening

Star Trek star George Takei is coming to Hawaii.

Takei, along with the Broadcast cast of the musical Allegiance, will pay tribute to the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and the 100th Infantry Battalion while in the islands.

The special event is called "Go For Broke." It honors the most decorated combat team in the nation.

Also expected to attend is performer Lea Salonga. Both will present a commemorative gift to each 442nd veteran.

The ceremony is scheduled for November 4 at 9 a.m. at the Japanese Cultural Center.

The visit also commemorates the return of Allegiance to movie theaters for a special one-night showing on Thursday Dec. 7 in select theaters across the U.S.

