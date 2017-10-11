Rebel Souljahz to perform for UH homecoming celebration

It's homecoming week for the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors who are hungry for a home another home win.

UH will host San Jose at Aloha Stadium on Saturday Oct. 14. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m., but the festivities will begin early in the afternoon.

The parking lot will open to tailgaters beginning at 1 p.m.

From 4:45 p.m. till 5:45 p.m., Rebel Souljahz will before at turnstile gate 2.

Traffic information:

Entrance through Parking Gate 1 (Main Salt Lake) – ADA, Bus Lot and Sections 1-7 only (PASSES ONLY); Use Kamehameha Highway or Salt Lake Blvd.

Entrance through Parking Gate 2 (North Kamehameha) – Parking Sections 8-14 only (PASSES ONLY); Use Kamehameha Highway.

PUBLIC PARKING Entrance through Parking Gate 3 (Halawa) – Upper and Lower Halawa parking lots only (PUBLIC PARKING); Use Kahuapaani St. only.

PUBLIC PARKING Entrance through Parking Gate 4 (Lower Salt Lake) – Upper and Lower Halawa parking lots only (PUBLIC PARKING); Use Kahuapaani St. only.

Entrance through Business Access Gate – Upper Halawa Reserved (PASSES ONLY); Use Salt Lake Blvd. or Kahuapaani St.

There will also be parking and a shuttle service available at Leeward Community College and Radford High School.

For an expanded list of parking details, click here.

