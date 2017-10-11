Do you look like Santa? If so, Hawaii 5-0 wants you

It may be a little early to start planning for the holidays, but it's not too early for the casting directors of Hawaii 5-0.

Ohana Casting is looking for Santa look-alikes for an upcoming Christmas episode of the hit action sitcom.

Interested applicants must live on Oahu, can be of all ethnic backgrounds, and must be available to film on Oct. 17.

One catch: all beards must be real.

Any holly-jolly Santas interested may send a photo and their phone number to five0submission@gmail.com. (Yes, that's the number zero)

Details of the episode or magnitude of the roles have not been announced.

