Kalihi road with toxic lead finally gets state's attention over one year later

Just three inches below the asphalt on Factory Street in Kalihi lies a toxic dump that – until last summer – the government had forgotten about. Health officials say as long as it stays covered, it's not likely to hurt you ... but therein lies the problem.More >>
Just three inches below the asphalt on Factory Street in Kalihi lies a toxic dump that – until last summer – the government had forgotten about. Health officials say as long as it stays covered, it's not likely to hurt you ... but therein lies the problem.More >>
PHOTOS: Empty Ward WarehouseMore >>
PHOTOS: Empty Ward WarehouseMore >>
PHOTOS: Deadly wildfires rage across CaliforniaMore >>
PHOTOS: Deadly wildfires rage across CaliforniaMore >>
PHOTOS: Cleared from a Kakaako park, homeless move to surrounding streetsMore >>
PHOTOS: Cleared from a Kakaako park, homeless move to surrounding streetsMore >>
PHOTOS: Las Vegas shooting stirs memories of 1979 Waikiki sniper attack.More >>
PHOTOS: Las Vegas shooting stirs memories of 1979 Waikiki sniper attack.More >>
Photos of those lost in Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas are beginning to emerge.More >>
Photos of those lost in Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas are beginning to emerge.More >>