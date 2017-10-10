Want to work poolside? City searches for part-time lifeguards in Honolulu

The search is on for more part-time lifeguards in Honolulu.

Currently, there are about 200 part-time lifeguards staffing 21 public pools around Oahu — and the city wants to up that number.

Part-time lifeguards work 19 hours or less a week to ensure swimmers are safe and the pools are properly maintained.

A city spokesperson for the Department of Parks and Recreation says the turnover rate for the position is high because of promotions, jobs and school.

Anyone interested should call the pool they would like to work at to see what's available.

