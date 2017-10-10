Forecast: Winds, surf to kick up a notch

The tradewinds will be picking up speed on Wednesday to steady levels at 10-20 mph. High pressure will be building in Thursday when winds kick up, getting even stronger over the weekend.

A batch of moisture is due in Wednesday night through Thursday with enhanced trade showers. A disturbance is forecast to move over the state this weekend with more widely scattered showers, some heavy at times.

Surf is down Tuesday, but big waves are coming. The National Weather Service is forecasting an advisory-sized south swell on Sunday. A similar sized swell is due into north and west shores about the same time.

No marine or weather advisories are posted.

No tropical cyclone activity is expected for the Central and East Pacific in the next 48 hours.

- Guy Hagi

