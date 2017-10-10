HPD investigating body found near Moanalua Shopping Center

A disturbing discovery was made Tuesday afternoon near Moanalua Shopping Center.

Honolulu police responded to a report of a body found in the area of Valkenburgh and Bougainville streets.

Officials say the body was reported around 2 p.m., and was found in or near a parked van in the area.

Right now, Honolulu police are classifying the case as an unattended death. The investigation is ongoing.

