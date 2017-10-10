Honolulu massage parlor owner sentenced on bribery, prostitution charges

The owner of a Honolulu massage parlor known for prostitution was found guilty on two counts of bribery Monday. A federal jury found 48-year-old Biyu Situ guilty after she attempted to bribe a federal agent to give her a heads up about law enforcement raids and inspections.More >>
A former Hawaii massage parlor owner was arraigned in court today for allegedly bribing homeland security agents in 2015.
