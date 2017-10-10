Honolulu massage parlor owner sentenced on bribery, prostitution charges

A former Hawaii massage parlor owner was arraigned in court today for allegedly bribing homeland security agents in 2015.

A former Hawaii massage parlor owner was arraigned in court today for allegedly bribing homeland security agents in 2015.

The owner of a Honolulu massage parlor known for prostitution was found guilty on two counts of bribery Monday. A federal jury found 48-year-old Biyu Situ guilty after she attempted to bribe a federal agent to give her a heads up about law enforcement raids and inspections.

The owner of a Honolulu massage parlor known for prostitution was found guilty on two counts of bribery Monday. A federal jury found 48-year-old Biyu Situ guilty after she attempted to bribe a federal agent to give her a heads up about law enforcement raids and inspections.

A woman found guilty of bribing federal agents in exchange for protection of her Honolulu massage parlor from prostitution raids was sentenced in court Tuesday.

Biyu Situ, 48, is the former owner and operator of two massage parlors, Blue Angel and Mayflower Massage Parlor.

In April, she was found guilty of attempting to bribe Homeland Security agents for advanced warning about raids and inspections and for help with the citizenship test.

Situ offered agents up to $10,000 for protection after two Chinese women were arrested for prostitution at her parlor.

Situ was sentence to 21 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

She decline to speak at her sentencing.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.