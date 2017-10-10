PHOTOS: Shark attacks in Hawaii

On Monday, Kauai surfer Mitch Milan came face-to-face with a 10-foot tiger shark in the water off Davidson's Beach, and came away with a bite to his hand and a new respect for "any surfer's worst nightmare."
Here's a look at other shark attacks in Hawaii over the years.
