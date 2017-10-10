Strawless! Maui attraction joins #stopsucking campaign

Maui Ocean Center is serious about kicking its plastic habit.

The attraction says its scrapped the use of plastic straws in all of its eateries in favor of biodegradable paper straws.

The center said the decision was an easy one to make: More than 500 million single-use plastic straws are used and trashed daily in the United States.

Many end up in the oceans.

The ocean center says it was spurred to get rid of plastic straws by the Strawless Ocean Movement, which encourages people to "stop sucking" and switch to paper straws.

Their paper straws take 30 to 60 days to decompose and use non-toxic materials.

