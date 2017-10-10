Saturday hours. Online renewals. City tries to make getting a new license less of a pain

Good news, drivers: The city will offer Saturday hours at its main driver's license center through the end of the year.

Kapalama Hale will be open 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, starting this weekend.

The city added the Saturday hours to address an expected surge in driver's license renewals.

Also Tuesday, the city said that residents can now order duplicate driver's licenses or instruction permits online.

The online system won'y allow changes to names or addresses.

Those ordering online will get a temporary paper license within three business days and a permanent license or permit within four weeks.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.