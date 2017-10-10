Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announces Class of 2018

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced their Class of 2018 inductees on Tuesday morning. The five inductees selected from a group of 18 finalists includes Herman Clark, Maake Kemoeatu, Manu Tuiasosopo, and Kimo von Oelhoffen as players, and Bob Apisa as a contributor.

Clark, who is of Hawaiian ancestry, was an offensive lineman at Oregon State where he was an All Pac-10 selection. He was then drafted in the fourth round of the 1952 NFL Draft. Clark played for the Chicago Bears in the 1950's and was a two-time All Pro selection. He was named to the NFL half-century team and is a member of the Hawaii Sports and Oregon State Hall of Fame. He was also instrumental in bringing the Pro Bowl to Hawaii as a chairman of the Aloha Stadium Authority.

Kemoeatu, who is of Tongan ancestry, played college football at the University of Utah where he garnered All-Mountain West honors twice. Kemoeatu suited up for the Ravens, the Panthers, and Washington during his decade long NFL career. He was a Super Bowl Champion and an Ed Block Courage Award winner.

Tuiasosopo, who is one of two Samoan players inducted this year, was a defensive lineman for UCLA. He was a three-time All Pac-10 selection and a two-time All-American. Tuiasosopo won a Rose Bowl with the Bruins in 1976. He went on to be drafted in the first round of the 1979 NFL Draft with the 18th overall pick by the Seahawks and was an NFL All-Rookie Team selection that year. Tuiasosopo went on to earn a Super Bowl ring with the 49ers in 1985.

Kimo von Oelhoffen, a Hawaii born defensive lineman who's also of Hawaiian ancestry, played his college football at Boise State where he was eventually selected to the Boise State All-Time football team. He was drafted in the 1994 NFL draft by the Bengals. He had stints with the Steelers, Jets, and Eagles and picked up a Super Bowl ring with the Steelers in 2006.

Finally, Bob Apisa, is the lone contributor selected to the 2018 Hall of Fame Class. Apisa, who is also Samoan, is credited as the "Godfather of the Hawaii football Pipeline" that opened doors for Hawaii players to be recruited to major mainland programs. Apisa played fullback and halfback at Michigan State. He was a two-time All-American and the first ever Samoan to be an All-American selection. The Spartans won two National Championships during Apisa's career with the Spartans. He's a member of the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame. He also played professionally for the Green Bay Packers.

