Obamas 'disgusted' by growing sex abuse, harassment allegations against Weinstein

Barack and Michelle Obama say they're "disgusted" by recent news reports about disgraced movie titan Harvey Weinstein.

In a statement Tuesday, the two broke their silence about Weinsten, a major Democratic Party donor.

“Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status," the Obamas said in a statement, as reported in Variety magazine.

"We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories. And we all need to build a culture — including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect — so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future.”

According to the Associated Press, Weinstein visited the White House during the Obama presidency and helped put on a film workshop in 2013, where then-first lady Michelle Obama described him as a "wonderful human being, a good friend and just a powerhouse."

Also, as Variety reports, the Obamas’ daughter Malia interned for the Weinstein Co., which Weinstein was forced out of on Sunday.

The statement from the Obamas comes as allegations against Weinsten are mounting.

Statement from Secretary Clinton on Harvey Weinstein: pic.twitter.com/L1l2wl9l0I — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) October 10, 2017

Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie told the Times in a report Tuesday that Weinstein had sexually harassed them.

Separately, three women accused Weinstein of raping them in a story published online by The New Yorker, including the Italian actress Asia Argento and a woman who was an aspiring actress in college when she caught Weinstein's eye. A representative for the mogul vehemently denied the allegations in a statement to the magazine.

The New York Times reported last week that Weinstein settled sexual harassment lawsuits with at least eight women. Weinstein was fired Sunday from the Weinstein Co.

Hillary Clinton has also condemned Weinsten, saying in a statement on Twitter that she was "shocked and appalled" by the revelations against him and that "the behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.