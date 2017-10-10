442nd vet receives French Legion of Honor during 'Go For Broke' screening

It was a special moment Sunday night for a 442nd Regimental Combat Team veteran who was instrumental in one of the most notable battles in World War II.

Adm. Harry Harris presented the French Legion of Honor to retired Staff Sgt. Masa Nakamura for his role in the “Battle of the Lost Battalion,” an incredibly intense and dangerous mission to rescue another U.S. Army regiment trapped behind enemy Nazi lines.

The presentation happened at a private viewing of the new film “Go For Broke” at the Hawaii Theater.

Gov. David Ige, who also attended the premiere, declared Oct. 8 as “Go For Broke” day.

The movie, set for release at the Hawaii International Film Festival in November, is an origins piece about the 100th Infantry Battalion and 442nd Regimental Combat Team, the most decorated combat unit in U.S. military history made up of Japanese-American soldiers from Hawaii and the Mainland.

"Go For Broke" was the motto used by the 442nd, derived from a gambler's slang that meant that the player would risk it all to win big.

