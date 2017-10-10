Staying positive: Rainbow Warriors keeping their heads up going into homecoming week

A team that ranks eighth in country in total offense with along with one of the nation’s leading wide receivers and a running back that has the third most rushing yards in college football shouldn’t have difficulty putting points on the board.

But for the Rainbow Warriors (2-4, 0-3 MWC), tied for 56th in the nation in total points scored, the numbers have lied, making it difficult to understand why the Warriors have dropped their past four games after starting the season out 2-0.

Warriors head coach Nick Rolovich said Tuesday morning that he’s not really sure what the exact problem is with his football team, but he knows the problem is more mental than physical.

He also knows that a win this weekend against San Jose State (1-6, 0-3 MWC) is a necessity.

“I think this program needs a win,” Rolovich said. “That’s kind of where our thought process was today. We’re doing some things a little bit different; we got to compete a little more. Things get hard, you get punched in the face, you got to be able to stand up and fight back. And we haven’t shown that in about a month. We showed that at UMass, we hung in there at Western (Carolina), but it sure would be nice to get a win.”

Coming off a tough road loss to Nevada last Saturday, 35-21, the Warriors have no choice but to move forward from the loss and look to their best players to step it up.

John Ursua, ranked third in the nation in terms of receiving yards (653), sees this weekend’s game against San Jose State not just a must-win game for the seniors on the team since it’s Homecoming, but also to show their fanbase that this team is ready for a late season push for a bowl game.

“I think we’ve just been trying to stay positive,” he said. “Coach Rolovich has done a great job with us just trying to stay loose and not let these tough losses get to us. But I think we’re all excited to be able to still have a lot of football left ahead of us, so I think we’re all just kind of excited for that.”

As for his individual accomplishments this season, Ursua doesn’t focus on how many yards he racks up each week.

“Like I said before, I’d give all that up to get the win,” he said. “I care more about the team than an individual stat line.”

Quarterback Dru Brown has overcome adversity as an overlooked recruit out of high school and has battled his way into a starting position on a collegiate team, but he understands that the biggest challenges he faces lie ahead when it comes to his team getting results and staying disciplined.

“I think after the past month or so, it’s been pretty tough to lose. It’s never easy going through this. But we know there’s a reason for it and there’s a lesson behind it. We’re figuring that out and we’re moving on.”

The Warriors will look to end their four-game skid over San Jose State this Saturday at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. HT.

