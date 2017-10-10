Mayor to police commission chair: You should recuse yourself from police chief search

Police commissioners are meeting Wednesday afternoon to take public testimony on the seven finalists they are considering to become the next Honolulu Police Chief.

An undisclosed family tie is fogging up the search for Honolulu's next police chief in the eyes of the city's ethics commission.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell says the chairman of the Honolulu Police Commission should recuse himself from the selection process for the new police chief.

Caldwell issued the statement after questions arose about the chairman's potential conflict of interest with the leading candidate for chief.

Former federal agent Tommy Aiu was the top scoring candidate of seven finalists for Honolulu police chief.

He's also a first cousin to Mona Wood-Sword, the wife of police commission chair Max Sword.

In his statement, Caldwell also said he awaits the police commission's opinion on the matter.

"However, personally, I think it would be in the best interests of the people of the City and County of Honolulu for Chair Sword to recuse himself from the entire selection process," Caldwell said. "Even if the Commission finds that, technically, there is no conflict, given the importance of this decision, a recusal would address even the slightest perception that there may be a conflict.”

