Amid rash of Waikiki crime, Canadian woman beaten in unprovoked attack

A Canadian woman was severely injured in what police described as an unprovoked attack in Waikiki on Monday afternoon.

The 45-year-old woman sustained serious injuries to her face after she was repeatedly punched, police said.

A good Samaritan who rushed to her aid was also injured.

Police said the attack happened about 5:15 p.m., when the woman was standing near the intersection of Kanekapolei Street and Kuhio Avenue.

The incident is the latest high-profile crime in Waikiki, the state's no. 1 tourist destination.

Last week, a 21-year-old Schofield Barracks soldier was savagely beaten with a bat and repeatedly stabbed. And nearly a month ago, a 22-year-old man was shot to death on Seaside and Kuhio avenues.

About 15 minutes after Monday's attacked, police arrested 27-year-old Adrian Haynes on second- and third-degree assault charges.

This story will be updated.

