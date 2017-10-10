George Takei to return to Hawaii to honor 442nd, 100th soldiers

Japanese-American actor George Takei will be returning to Honolulu in November to honor veterans of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and 100th Infantry Battalion.

The special ceremony -- called “Go For Broke,” a motto of the 442nd – will highlight the achievements of the thousands of soldiers in the two units, most of whom were Japanese-Americans, during World War II.

Takei will also be joined by the cast members from his Broadway musical “Allegiance” along with other community leaders in Hawaii.

The event takes place Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii.

His visit also comes before the return of “Allegiance” to movie theaters across the U.S. for a special, one-night screening on Thursday, Dec. 7, which marks 76 years since the bombing of Pearl Harbor. The movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

“Allegiance” strives to tell the stories of the thousands of Japanese-Americans who were imprisoned after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

