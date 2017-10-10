Community urged to take a stand against domestic violence by participating in Men’s March Against Violence

Each year in Hawaii, 50,000 women between the ages of 18 and 64 are harmed by domestic violence. In an effort to raise awareness of this alarming crisis, the community is invited to participate in the 23nd Annual Men’s March Against Violence on Thursday, October 12, 2017.

The March begins at 11:45 at the State Capitol Rotunda with a remembrance of those lives lost in this community to the potentially fatal crime of domestic violence. The March departs the Capitol at noon and ends at Skygate Park at Honolulu Hale, with a rally featuring guest speakers immediately after the March.

While men are asked to march, the community at-large is urged to support and march alongside them. The event is meant to raise awareness about the issue of domestic violence and how to prevent such incidents from taking place or provide resources to victims seeking help. Nearly 1,000 people participated in last year’s march and rally, bringing in new and younger male attendees in hopes of instilling values of peace and non-violence at a younger age.

Domestic violence is an intentional pattern of abusive behavior that is used to establish control by a person in a relationship over another person in that intimate relationship. Domestic violence is an issue that affects people of every kind of demographic, not just women.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, nearly half of all men and women in the United States have experienced psychological aggression by an intimate partner in their lifetime. It is important for men to take a stand against domestic violence because they are affected by it in many different ways. One in four men in the United States will become a victim of domestic violence during his lifetime.

For more information on how to participate in the event call (808) 447-3534 or visit their event page at www.mensmarchagainstviolence.eventbrite.com

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.