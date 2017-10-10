Community urged to take a stand against domestic violence by participating in Men’s March Against Violence

University of Hawaii students and staff probably did a double take at the subject line of an email that arrived in their email inboxes Monday.More >>
University of Hawaii students and staff probably did a double take at the subject line of an email that arrived in their email inboxes Monday.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.More >>
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.More >>
The first humpback whales of the season was spotted Tuesday morning off West Maui, Pacific Whale Foundation said.More >>
The first humpback whales of the season was spotted Tuesday morning off West Maui, Pacific Whale Foundation said.More >>