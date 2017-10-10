Aloun Farm invites the ohana to join us in celebrating 40 years of growing in Hawaii at its 17th Annual Pumpkin Festival, presented by Ho’opili and United Healthcare Community Plan. Be a part of Hawaii’s largest Pumpkin Festival in the state, featuring self-pick harvest of corn, string beans, sunflowers and a dozen varieties of pumpkin. Enjoy your day at the farm with a FREE tractor hayrides, farmed fresh grinds, live entertainment, petting zoo, carnival games and pony rides. Cool off at the Family First Solar Growers Pavilion with outdoor A/C, FREE WIFI hot spot, and Direct TV streaming NFL Sunday Ticket. Taste freshly harvested pumpkin honey at our Activities Center. Select from some of our fruitful bounty at the Ewa Sweet Farmers Market. Also, stop by one of our many photo stations to snap the perfect farm family photo.

Aloun Farm proudly partners with Hawaii Food Bank, who will be accepting canned food donations throughout the month of October. With each donation of canned food, visitors receive a FREE mini-pumpkin or colorful gourd sponsored by Aloun Farms.

Donate, Save and Win: Bring two garbage-size bags of gently used clothes/ other cloth goods and receive FREE ENTRY. Also, enter to win a daily family four pack to Wet n Wild Hawaii. Your donation benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hawaii, United Cerebral Palsy of Hawaii, and National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii. Otherwise admission is just $3.00 per person and kids age 2 & under are free.

The Aloun Farm’s 17th Annual Pumpkin Festival is happening October 14 -15 (Keiki Fun Zone), 21-22 (UHCCP Obstacle Course Activity), 28 (All American Day) & 29 from 8:30am-5pm.

For more information, call 808-677-9516 or visit http://www.alounfarms.com/

