The Harlem Globetrotters bring their 2017 World Tour to Honolulu

The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their one-of-a-kind family entertainment to Honolulu when their 2017 World Tour comes to the Blaisdell Center on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m.

The Harlem Globetrotters recently wrapped up the first leg of their 2017 North American Tour and are now bringing their world-renowned athleticism to Honolulu. Since their last trip to Hawaii, the Globetrotters have had an exciting year using their awe-inspiring talents to break nine Guinness World Records in a single day, the team also set the mark for the highest basketball shot ever recorded in North American off the Tower of Americas in San Antonio, from staggering 583-feet in the air.

With a star-studded roster featuring Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard and Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT Maddox, Ace Jackson, Swish Young and Hoops Green – the Globetrotters’ one-of-a-kind show is unrivaled in the world of family entertainment. Every game will showcase incredible ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequaled fan interaction. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.

Tickets start at $18.00 and can be purchased at harlemglobetrotters.com, ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 or the Blaisdell Center box office.

The Harlem Globetrotters are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 90 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 122 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades.

For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official Web site at www.harlemglobetrotters.com

