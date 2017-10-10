Forecast: Showers to start, but plentiful sunshine later

At their peak this afternoon, the trades will be 10-15 mph. That might be enough to hold off the development of sea breezes and any pop-up showers this afternoon.

It's definitely wet this morning, particularly for Oahu. The showers are dampening windward, mauka, and town areas. Drive with caution.

There will be plenty of sunshine.

High in Honolulu will be 87 degrees.

Surf is down today, but big waves are coming. The National Weather Service is forecasting an advisory-sized swell on Sunday.

Today's waves will be 3-5 feet north and east, 2-4 feet south and west.

No marine or weather advisories are posted.

No tropical cyclone activity is expected for the Central and East Pacific in the next 48 hours.

- Dan Cooke

