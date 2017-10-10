All lanes of King Street closed, HECO investigating underground hazard

All lanes of King Street were closed Monday night after reports of smoke coming out of a manhole.

The road was closed just before 9 p.m. fronting Honolulu Hale.

City officials said HECO crews are investigating some type of underground electrical hazard.

Multiple outages have also been reported in Aiea, Aliamanu and the Foster Village area. About 1,700 customers are without power.

It is unclear if the outages are related.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

